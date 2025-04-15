403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Iranian Diplomats Hold Talks on Nuclear Discussions
(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a comprehensive conversation with Abbas Araghchi, his Iranian counterpart, regarding the ongoing negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, based on information provided by diplomatic sources.
The two foreign policy leaders deliberated on recent developments, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic communication in regional stability and security.
Their dialogue was conducted through a telephone conversation, highlighting the urgency and importance of maintaining constant contact on critical international matters.
The exchange allowed both nations to express their perspectives and coordinate positions ahead of any further diplomatic developments.
This conversation follows a significant meeting held on Saturday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, where representatives from Iran and the United States participated in negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program.
The talks, facilitated under the mediation of the Omani government, represent a continued effort to address global concerns and seek a peaceful resolution to long-standing tensions over nuclear capabilities in the region.
The involvement of Oman as a mediator underscores the country's pivotal role as a neutral facilitator in international affairs, particularly in situations where direct communication between parties remains delicate.
These efforts reflect a broader diplomatic push to ensure stability and avert escalation in the Middle East.
The two foreign policy leaders deliberated on recent developments, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic communication in regional stability and security.
Their dialogue was conducted through a telephone conversation, highlighting the urgency and importance of maintaining constant contact on critical international matters.
The exchange allowed both nations to express their perspectives and coordinate positions ahead of any further diplomatic developments.
This conversation follows a significant meeting held on Saturday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, where representatives from Iran and the United States participated in negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program.
The talks, facilitated under the mediation of the Omani government, represent a continued effort to address global concerns and seek a peaceful resolution to long-standing tensions over nuclear capabilities in the region.
The involvement of Oman as a mediator underscores the country's pivotal role as a neutral facilitator in international affairs, particularly in situations where direct communication between parties remains delicate.
These efforts reflect a broader diplomatic push to ensure stability and avert escalation in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment