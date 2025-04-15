403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australians' Views on Trump Contribute to Declining Support for Australia’s Opposition Leader
(MENAFN) A shift in Australians' perception of U.S. President Donald Trump is driving a decline in support for opposition leader Peter Dutton ahead of the country’s May 3 general election, recent polling suggests.
Several major opinion polls published in the last few days reveal increasing backing for incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Labor Party as the election campaign reaches its midpoint.
A poll by research firm Resolve Strategic, published on Monday, showed Labor leading Dutton's Coalition 53.5-46.5 percent in two-party terms. This marks a notable shift from late March, when the two major parties were tied at 50-50.
When respondents were asked how their view of Trump would affect their vote, 33 percent said it made them less likely to vote for Dutton and the Coalition, while 14 percent indicated it made them more likely to support them. Fifty-three percent of voters were either undecided or said it would have no impact on their decision.
In contrast, 22 percent said their opinion of Trump made them more likely to vote for Albanese and Labor, while 21 percent said it made them less likely to do so.
Several major opinion polls published in the last few days reveal increasing backing for incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Labor Party as the election campaign reaches its midpoint.
A poll by research firm Resolve Strategic, published on Monday, showed Labor leading Dutton's Coalition 53.5-46.5 percent in two-party terms. This marks a notable shift from late March, when the two major parties were tied at 50-50.
When respondents were asked how their view of Trump would affect their vote, 33 percent said it made them less likely to vote for Dutton and the Coalition, while 14 percent indicated it made them more likely to support them. Fifty-three percent of voters were either undecided or said it would have no impact on their decision.
In contrast, 22 percent said their opinion of Trump made them more likely to vote for Albanese and Labor, while 21 percent said it made them less likely to do so.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment