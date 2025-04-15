New Formula, Qualia Joint Health, Combines Breakthrough Ingredients To Support Healthy Joints For A Lifetime

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joint products of the past often had the rather limited goal of merely masking joint discomfort. But Qualia Joint Health is tackling the more ambitious goal of supporting the primary characteristics of flourishing joint health: such as cartilage production, tendon strength, joint lubrication and healthy joint aging. *

"One of Qualia's core missions is to change how well people can age." states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "Dealing with joint discomfort can impact someone's ability to stay active, fit, and healthy. We devoted deep research to this issue, and discovered so many new trademarked ingredients with profound joint health benefits that weren't yet combined into a next-generation joint health product." *

Examples of potent trademarked ingredients in Qualia Joint Health include CuberUp®, a clinically studied cucumber extract that helps regulate compounds associated with cartilage breakdown, and AprèsFlex®, a bioavailability-enhanced boswellia extract used in five clinical studies shown to support joint mobility and cartilage preservation. *

"Healthy joints for an entire lifetime should be the rule, not the exception", adds Schmachtenberger. "We hope this ushers in a sea change for such a vital aspect of remaining active and healthy as we age."

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products emphasize complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Their expanding product lineup includes options for aging, brain health, senolytics , nad+, sleep, and many products under development.

