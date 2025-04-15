403
Spain Urges Diplomacy on Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Tuesday stressed the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in addressing global challenges, particularly in light of recent U.S. tariff increases. His comments followed Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s visit to China, which resulted in new trade agreements.
In an interview with a Spanish broadcaster, Albares emphasized that engaging with China is crucial for tackling global issues. "You can't be a global player and you can't hope to solve major global challenges without engaging with China," he stated, highlighting the significance of China as an "irreplaceable" market for Spanish businesses.
Albares reaffirmed Spain's commitment to a "sovereign and coherent" foreign policy, advocating for continued dialogue with key international partners such as Washington, Beijing, Brussels, Latin America, and Africa. He particularly called for diplomatic approaches to mitigate the tensions exacerbated by the recent U.S. tariffs on foreign goods.
"This is a time when the world, Spain, and Europe, needs diplomacy, because we need dialogue, negotiation, and to build bridges," Albares remarked.
The recent U.S. tariff hikes have sparked widespread concern, disrupting global markets. Several world powers, including the European Union, have criticized the move, labeling it as an act of unilateralism and protectionism.
