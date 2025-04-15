403
Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders
(MENAFN) The Maldives has officially declared a ban on entry for individuals holding Israeli passports, as confirmed by President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday.
This move was justified by the nation's strong disapproval of what it describes as Israel’s violent military operations in Gaza.
This policy shift comes in the wake of the approval of the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act.
The amendment, endorsed by the People’s Majlis on April 15, was detailed in an official statement released by the President’s Office.
In a message shared via Facebook, President Muizzu referred to the legislative change as a “clear reflection of our stand against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.”
He emphasized that the island nation “reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people,” highlighting its position in support of Palestinian rights.
The President’s Office further elaborated that this legislative action underlines the administration’s “firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.”
Additionally, the Maldives reiterated its advocacy for justice regarding breaches of international statutes.
The statement asserted the country’s ongoing efforts to voice condemnation of Israel’s conduct on global diplomatic stages.
Finally, the government confirmed its enduring backing of the creation of a free and independent Palestinian state.
This support aligns with UN guidelines and calls for borders prior to 1967, designating East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian nation.
