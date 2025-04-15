Unlimited Expands ETF Lineup With New Global Macro Hedge Fund Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New actively managed ETF designed to replicate a global macro hedge fund strategy in a tax-efficient and low-cost structure NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Elliott, CEO and CIO of Unlimited , today announced the launch of the Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (NYSE: HFGM) , a new actively managed exchange-traded fund offering exposure to global macro hedge fund style strategies. The Fund capitalizes on Mr. Elliott's extensive experience as a systematic global macro portfolio manager by dynamically allocating capital long and short across a wide range of global markets opportunities in search of mispricing. The fund utilizes liquid exchange-listed futures contracts, and a basket of ETFs based upon systematic signals. The positions are adjusted based on evolving market conditions with the goal of adding diversification benefits to investors' portfolios. HFGM seeks to capitalize on global market mispricing opportunities spanning currency, fixed income, equity, credit and exchange rate markets. Global macro managers have a long track record of generating consistent alpha with low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. HFGM deploys Unlimited's proprietary, data-driven technology to interpret the current positioning of global macro managers and replicate those positions in its own portfolio. The launch of HFGM expands on Unlimited's mission to provide investors with access to hedge fund-style returns without the high fees and tax inefficiencies that can erode performance over time. Unlimited's ETF offering includes the Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSE: HFND), which has a two-year track record of offering investors exposure to a broad set of hedge fund style strategies. “Financial advisors and institutional investors facing turbulent markets are looking for ways to diversify their portfolios, but many find the high fees, lack of liquidity and adverse tax treatment associated with traditional alts offerings untenable," said Mr. Elliott. "Our Global Macro ETF was designed to offer a volatility target aligned with equity markets as an investor-friendly way to add the diversification features of alts to a balanced portfolio.” Hedge fund strategies overall have historically generated strong uncorrelated returns for investors, but high fees combined with inefficient tax structures have significantly eroded that performance. HFGM offers a transparent, liquid, and cost-effective alternative to traditional hedge fund allocations, carrying a lower expense ratio than the standard "2 and 20" hedge fund fee model. HFGM is the first of several new actively managed ETFs the firm plans to launch over the coming months. The suite includes two additional strategies that have been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission with launch plans in the works for later this year, Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF and Unlimited HFEQ Equity Long/Short ETF . Unlimited's ETFs are managed by Mr. Elliott, former investment committee member at Bridgewater Associates and Bruce McNevin, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Unlimited. Mr. McNevin brings extensive experience in quantitative modeling and data science, having held positions at hedge funds Clinton Group and Midway Group, as well as Bank of America and BlackRock. For more information on HFGM or HFND, please visit Media Contacts:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

20 and 2 strategy: Describes the standard fee structure charged by advisers of private funds, which generally includes a 2% asset-based management fee, in addition to a 20% performance fee charged on the profits on investments.

