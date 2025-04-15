Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Late-Model Battery Manufacturing Equipment Goes To Auction On April 29

2025-04-15 08:46:15
"These well-maintained assets can be employed to make an impressive array of products, including grid and residential energy-storage systems as well as batteries for everything from tiny consumer electronics to massive cruise liners and cargo ships," said John Coelho , Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It's a great opportunity for virtually any battery manufacturer to find production and lab equipment at a good price."

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, April 22, at SoldTiger .

Highlights include a Koem winder, an Avins Manufacturing freeze-dryer, and a crimping, filling and welding machine. Brands such as ATC, Hibar, Media Tech, Eirich, Buhler, EnergyTech, RheoSense, AquaClear, Gelon and Beckman Coulter, to name a few, are represented.

Featured equipment includes:

  • MTI Slitting Machines
  • Dongguan Gelon and PEC Formation Towers
  • Media Tech Notching Machine
  • ATC Crimp, Fill, and Welding Machine
  • MTI Coating Machine
  • Eirich Mixers
  • Media Tech Pouch Forming Machine
  • Media Tech Tab Welding/Trim Cutting Machines
  • Energy Tech Solutions Bottom Tab Spot Welding Machine
  • Energy Tech Solution Beading/Grooving Machine
  • Koem Automatic Lithium Ion Battery Winding Machine
  • Hibar Glove Box w/ Gas Purification System
  • Buhler Bead Mill
  • Test and Inspection gear
  • Packaging equipment

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

Inspections are available on Monday, April 28. To arrange an inspection or request other information, contact John Coelho: (617) 797-0430, [email protected] , or [email protected] .

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

