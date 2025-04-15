Late-Model Battery Manufacturing Equipment Goes To Auction On April 29

"These well-maintained assets can be employed to make an impressive array of products, including grid and residential energy-storage systems as well as batteries for everything from tiny consumer electronics to massive cruise liners and cargo ships," said John Coelho , Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It's a great opportunity for virtually any battery manufacturer to find production and lab equipment at a good price."

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, April 22, at SoldTiger .

Highlights include a Koem winder, an Avins Manufacturing freeze-dryer, and a crimping, filling and welding machine. Brands such as ATC, Hibar, Media Tech, Eirich, Buhler, EnergyTech, RheoSense, AquaClear, Gelon and Beckman Coulter, to name a few, are represented.

Featured equipment includes:



MTI Slitting Machines

Dongguan Gelon and PEC Formation Towers

Media Tech Notching Machine

ATC Crimp, Fill, and Welding Machine

MTI Coating Machine

Eirich Mixers

Media Tech Pouch Forming Machine

Media Tech Tab Welding/Trim Cutting Machines

Energy Tech Solutions Bottom Tab Spot Welding Machine

Energy Tech Solution Beading/Grooving Machine

Koem Automatic Lithium Ion Battery Winding Machine

Hibar Glove Box w/ Gas Purification System

Buhler Bead Mill

Test and Inspection gear Packaging equipment

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit



Inspections are available on Monday, April 28. To arrange an inspection or request other information, contact John Coelho: (617) 797-0430, [email protected] , or [email protected] .

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

SOURCE Tiger Group