Alliant Power Named Central Distributor For Delphi Products In Florida And Puerto Rico

WINDSOR, Wisc., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power, the leading provider of premium engine repair components to complete engines, today announced it has been appointed the authorized central distributor for Delphi (PHINIA) products in Florida and Puerto Rico, effective March 18th, 2025. This significant expansion of Alliant Power's distribution network will provide customers in the region with streamlined access to Delphi's comprehensive range of diesel systems' traditional repair components, remanufactured products, and Hartridge test equipment machines and service parts.

The appointment follows PHINIA's decision to transition distribution in the region, with Alliant Power selected after a thorough evaluation process. Our established reputation for exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and commitment to quality guarantees a seamless experience for those we serve.

"We are honored to be entrusted with the central distributorship for Delphi products in Florida and Puerto Rico," said HK, CEO of Alliant Power. "This expansion allows us to further enhance our support for customers in the region, ensuring they have access to the genuine Delphi parts and equipment they need, backed by Alliant Power's industry-leading service."

With this new territory expansion, Alliant Power will provide best-in class technical support, customer service and readily available inventory to the Delphi Service Dealer Network as well as Hartridge test equipment sales and support. We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to support the growth and prosperity of the Florida and Puerto Rico diesel market.

About Alliant Power:

Alliant Power is the nation's leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in Original Equipment (OE) fuel systems, turbochargers, and aftertreatment parts and installation kits for on road, off road, and marine engines. Our expansive product range and service network of certified repair experts will ensure the right repair done right the first time. Alliant Power provides new and certified remanufactured parts and offers complete kit solutions to facilitate faster quality repair. Our 50+ year relationships with industry leading

manufacturers has made us the largest integrated provider of premium engine repair components. With the dedication of our technical, inside sales and operational staff in four

U.S. time zones, we ensure our partners get the support and timely, accurate service they need; visit to learn more about our product offering and service network.

About PHINIA (Delphi):

PHINIA is a leading provider of premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket parts, serving a wide range of industries globally. PHINIA is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance performance and reliability.

Contact:

Tara Lunder

608.842.5100

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliant Power

