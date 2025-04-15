Jeff Huddleston Joins RMC As Vice President Of Environmental Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jeff's career has been rooted in environmental work, making this transition a natural fit. He will oversee environmental operations across all RMC offices, ensuring consistent, high-quality project execution. Working primarily from the Orange County/Anaheim office, Jeff will collaborate across departments to enhance RMC's environmental programs and promote a culture revolving around safety and operational excellence.

"Jeff's knowledge of environmental work will help us raise the bar on safety, performance, and client satisfaction across the board," says Blake Takata, Chief Operating Officer at RMC. "This investment reflects RMC's commitment to protecting our clients, their properties, and their peace of mind," Takata adds.

Environmental services are more essential than ever for clients across the nation. "By improving environmental capabilities, we're ensuring our clients receive the safest, most effective solutions possible," says Huddleston.

Environmental hazards like asbestos and lead are a serious concern for property owners and building occupants. "Exposure to these materials can result in lasting health conditions like respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, and cancer. RMC is committed to addressing these hazards in a way that prioritizes the safety of its clients and their property," says Huddleston.

"Asbestos and lead are not just environmental concerns-they're serious health risks," adds Takata. "Our clients trust us to protect the people who live and work in their buildings. That's why we've focused on bringing in experienced leaders like Jeff. Safe environments aren't optional, they're essential."

Jeff's arrival marks the start of an exciting chapter for RMC as we continue to evolve and expand. His leadership will play a vital role in shaping the future of our environmental division, reinforcing our commitment to safety, excellence, and innovation.

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

RMC has been restoring hope through compassion and service since 1985. Restoration Management Company provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. Additionally, RMC's unique approach to restoration includes both high-tech equipment and manufacturing restoration capabilities, as well as traditional remediation and reconstruction methods following water, fire and environmental damage.

With its headquarters in Livermore, California, RMC has a strong presence across the United States with a network of locations in key states including California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon, and a nationwide network of first responders. Its experienced, customer-focused restoration technicians stand ready to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration services.

Restoration Management Company



800.400.5058

Media Inquiries – [email protected]

SOURCE Restoration Management Company