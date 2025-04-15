AI On Stage: HKUST Debuts AI-Generated Film Festival

HONG KONG, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 700 filmmakers, including award-winning directors, Emmy-nominated storytellers, established and emerging producers from over 80 countries and regions, have submitted their fully-AI generated artworks to the first 100% AI-focused film festival hosted by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The work of 35 finalists will be showcased in a screening on HKUST campus this Saturday (April 19), where the Best Film, Best Narrative, and Frontier Award will be announced.

As the first AI film festival in Greater China, the HKUST 'AI Film Festival' (AIFF) garnered no less attention than the AI generated content sector of world-renowned film festivals such as Busan International Film Festival and Beijing International Film Festival. On top of a professional jury panel featuring prominent figures from the film industry - such as five-time Oscar winner Mr. Richard TAYLOR, known for his work on The Lord of the Rings; Prof. Ting CAO, Dean of Photography at Beijing Film Academy; and Mr. Tim CHEUNG, Computer Animation Festival Chair of the SIGGRAPH Asia 2025 - the AIFF has also received the invaluable support from esteemed partners, including the Asia Digital Art Exhibition, Stanford AI ShortFest 2025, and the MIT AI Filmmaking Hackathon.

As AI becomes increasingly important for enhancing, streamlining and optimizing creative processes across various art forms – including film, visual arts and digital media, HKUST established a new Division of Arts and Machine Creativity (AMC) last July, hoping to nurture a new generation of art tech talents who could seize the opportunities presented by the emerging market needs in the creative industry.

Apart from launching new academic programs, cross-disciplinary research initiatives and international activities like the AIFF, the AMC will also hold a full-day forum before the screening this Saturday. Esteemed speakers such as Mr. Brian CONNOR, an acclaimed American visual effects artist celebrated for winning the Oscar's Best Visual Effects for Dune; Mr. Tony NGAI, Honorary Advisor of the Hong Kong Society of Cinematographers, who brings over 50 years of invaluable experience in Hong Kong's film industry; and Prof. Maneesh AGRAWALA, Director of the Brown Institute for Media Innovation at Stanford University, will share their insights with an audience of students, faculty and industry leaders on AI's transformative impact on the film industry and its potential to redefine the future of cinema.

HKUST Provost Prof. GUO Yike stated, "Art Tech, an emerging focus area actively supported by the government, is rapidly transforming the art industry ecosystem. With the establishment of Hong Kong's first division dedicated to arts and machine creativity last year, HKUST is committed to nurturing future talents who can leverage cutting-edge technologies in the art creation process. Hosting the first AI Film Festival on our campus not only represents a significant milestone in our promotion of Art Tech but also fosters creativity exchange and stimulates discussions on the future of Art Tech, supporting Hong Kong's aspiration to become a global arts and cultural hub."

HKUST Acting Head of the Division of Arts and Machine Creativity, Prof. FU Hongbo, expressed gratitude for the exceptional backing from both industry and academia. "In the era of Art Tech, mastery of the latest tools, such as SORA and Kling, is vital for industry practitioners. Through the AIFF, we aim to unite filmmakers, content creators, and artists from diverse backgrounds, fostering a collaborative environment where they can exchange knowledge and explore the future of Art Tech. Together, we can push beyond the traditional boundaries of creativity and innovation."

The AIFF is part of the three-day Computational Visual Media 2025 - an international forum hosted in Hong Kong for the first time by HKUST which aims at exchanging innovative research ideas and showcasing the application of different visual arts technologies.

SOURCE Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

