The Londoner Pub Dallas Hosts Writer Whittington For Book Signing April 25
In the fourth book of the series, businessman-turned-spy Parker Glynn is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a father searching for his runaway daughter who may be involved with a prostitution ring in South Texas operated by Pakistani 'Risky' Bhakta -- who has suspected ties with al-Qaeda.
Glynn soon uncovers Bhakta has total control over women he employs - and is confronted with a twisted terrorist plot involving human trafficking and genocide aimed at Western Civilization.
'In Disguise of the Storm' can be ordered at any bookstore through publisher Ingram Books.
Other thrillers in the series include 'Second Strike,' 'Dopplegänged' and 'Free Surface Effect,' along with short stories 'The Devil You Don't' and 'Seized Desires.' For more information or to purchase any book in the series, visit ronwhittington .
For information contact:
haunani shipper @ 972.415.6002
Total PR
email [email protected]
SOURCE Ron Whittington
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment