The Londoner Pub Dallas Hosts Writer Whittington For Book Signing April 25

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Whittington, who was a Dallas resident for a decade as a reporter with the Dallas Business Journal and later served as spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit, draws on his time in Texas for many elements of the thriller series. His main character lives in a condo in the Turtle Creek area and Whittington used his personal experience as a first responder after Hurricane Ike hit the Texas Gulf Coast as the backdrop for his new book.

In the fourth book of the series, businessman-turned-spy Parker Glynn is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a father searching for his runaway daughter who may be involved with a prostitution ring in South Texas operated by Pakistani 'Risky' Bhakta -- who has suspected ties with al-Qaeda.

Glynn soon uncovers Bhakta has total control over women he employs - and is confronted with a twisted terrorist plot involving human trafficking and genocide aimed at Western Civilization.

'In Disguise of the Storm' can be ordered at any bookstore through publisher Ingram Books.

Other thrillers in the series include 'Second Strike,' 'Dopplegänged' and 'Free Surface Effect,' along with short stories 'The Devil You Don't' and 'Seized Desires.' For more information or to purchase any book in the series, visit ronwhittington .

