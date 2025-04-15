Hydreight Technologies Expands GLP-1 Telehealth Suite With Launch Of Liraglutide On Vsdhone Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liraglutide Offers Long-Term Stability and Expands Hydreight's Comprehensive GLP-1 Weight Management Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”or the“Company”) (TSXV: NURS ) (OTCQB: HYDTF ) (FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce the expansion of its VSDHOne platform with the launch of Liraglutide . This addition marks a strategic expansion of Hydreight's growing GLP-1 weight management and wellness offerings, strengthening its commitment to accessible and innovative solutions through its national telehealth network.

Hydreight's current GLP-1 offerings now include:



Semaglutide (weekly injectable)



Tirzepatide (dual-action, weekly injectable)



Liraglutide (newly launched, daily injectable)

Sublingual & Buccal GLP-1s (needle-free administration)

These offerings include a range of delivery methods to meet the diverse needs of patients and providers-from weekly or daily injectables to sublingual and buccal formats. Sublingual doses are dissolved under the tongue, and buccal is absorbed through the cheek, offering flexibility for those who prefer not to use needles while maintaining consistent dosage options. This variety ensures tailored, scalable solutions for weight management and metabolic care.

A Strategic Addition for Stability & Choice

As demand for GLP-1 medications surges, Hydreight's inclusion of Liraglutide introduces a stable, patent-free, and clinically proven option-ideal for patients and providers seeking consistent long-term therapies amid evolving supply and regulatory landscapes. Unlike newer GLP-1 entrants, Liraglutide's established track record and daily dosing format offer flexibility without compromising efficacy.

“The launch of Liraglutide further deepens our commitment to expanding access to proven GLP-1 therapies,” said Shane Madden , CEO of Hydreight.“It doesn't replace anything-it expands our offering. No matter how the landscape shifts, Hydreight users can count on a complete and reliable GLP-1 portfolio.”

Why Liraglutide?

Liraglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist used in the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Delivered via once-daily injection , it offers consistent and clinically proven efficacy. Compared to sublingual GLP-1s, which have lower bioavailability and shorter duration of action, Liraglutide's injectable form ensures direct systemic absorption and predictable, long-lasting effects.

Comprehensive & Customizable Delivery Options Hydreight's GLP-1 portfolio now supports multiple delivery methods:



Injectables : Weekly, biweekly, or daily based on patient needs



Sublingual : Dissolved under the tongue

Buccal : Absorbed through the inner cheek



This mix of injectable, sublingual, and buccal options positions Hydreight as a category leader in GLP-1 administration versatility. It allows medical professionals to provide customized, scalable care while ensuring patient adherence and comfort.

Unlocking Access via VSDHOne

The VSDHOne platform enables a seamless patient journey-from telehealth consultation to prescription and nationwide delivery. It supports medical professionals with flexible tools while ensuring regulatory compliance across all services.

“Hydreight isn't just a tech stack-we're a full-service medical infrastructure,” added Madden.“With over 400 licenses sold across the U.S., we're creating a scalable, future-ready solution for wellness, weight loss, and personalized healthcare.”

The addition of Liraglutide and sublingual/buccal routes of administration for the GLP1s reflects Hydreight's mission to expand access to premium wellness and weight management therapies through a convenient, compliant, and nationwide telehealth network . The VSDHOne platform simplifies the entire patient journey from telehealth consult to prescription and delivery, while offering medical professionals the flexibility to provide treatments at scale.

Liraglutide will be available to all eligible VSDHOne customers, ensuring widespread access to these innovative wellness treatments.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide, liraglutide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

