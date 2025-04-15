Harris At Least Mentioned Fed Contracts To Small Businesses In 2024, Says Bruce De Torres, ASBL Communications Director

Harris mentions small businesses

- Bruce de TorresPETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“On September 4, 2024, Kamala Harris told North Hampton, New Hampshire, 'We will increase federal contracts with small businesses,” said Bruce de Torres, Director of Communications for the American Small Business League .“Over the next few days, many news sites reported that she promised to steer one-third of federal contracts to small businesses.”“That would be great. Small businesses are 99.9% of all American businesses. They're supposed to get 23% of federal contracts. But they only get around 3%, a rip-off of major proportions,” de Torres explained.“But I watched that speech on YouTube . All she said was 'We will increase federal contracts with small businesses.' I can't find anywhere online where she or her campaign may have posted that one-third figure.”“At least she mentioned that small businesses get federal contracts. Had she exposed the fact that they only get 3%, and that the SBA falsifies compliance with the 23% goal, would she have won the White House?”“The party that exposes how small businesses are being deprived the legally mandated 23% of federal contracts will dominate in 2026. The 20% difference between the 3% they get and the 23% they're supposed to get is $300 billion dollars a year, for the performance of which small businesses would have to create 2 million new jobs,” de Torres said.“That would create an economic boom and cause the stock market to rise, because it typically follows the monthly Jobs Report. And world markets would probably rise because they typically follow our stock market. It would have a worldwide effect.”“The 23% small business federal contracting goal was established by the 1953 Small Business Act to be the largest economic stimulus plan in our history,” de Torres said.“Why does it get such little attention? Is it because both parties are in the pockets of the huge corporations that get 97% of federal contracts? Or because we the people haven't done our homework about what presidents should be doing for us? Those questions, unfortunately, answer themselves.”For more information, please visit asbl.About The American Small Business LeagueThe American Small Business League is the strongest voice in America protecting the federal programs that assist the nation's 34.7 million small businesses. Winning over 100 Freedom of Information legal battles has exposed the rampant fraud in federal small business programs. In the national media and in federal courts, the ASBL has had a larger presence than all other organizations that claim to represent the interest of small businesses combined.

