Airvine Wavecore And Wavetunnel Systems Selected By Dalet Access Labs For New Intelligent Platform Infrastructure Project In Oakland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dalet has partnered with the Unity Council to create an Intelligent Infrastructure Economic Zone throughout the Fruitvale area that will offer residents and businesses a wide array of Low-Latency Gigabit connectivity options

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airvine , the first company to develop an Ultra Low-Latency Gigabit-speed wireless backhaul system for indoor connectivity, today announced it will supply Dalet Access Labs with at least 400 units of its WaveCore and WaveTunnel systems for the Unity Council's Intelligent Infrastructure Economic Zone (I2EZ) project in the Fruitvale community of Oakland, California.

The WaveCore is approximately the size of a small pizza box and is installed in pairs, one on each side of a concrete wall or floor / ceiling. The WaveTunnel is of similar size and is easily mounted on ceilings and other interior high points to provide daisy chain connectivity for any floor plan.

Dalet is deploying an upgraded, low-latency gigabit connectivity network, based on its scalable and self-organizing Public Infrastructure Network Node (PINN) platform, for the Unity Council to eliminate the Digital Divide and transform homes, businesses, classrooms, and local government facilities, enhancing economic and innovation opportunities throughout the EEZ. Please read the Unity Council's announcement here for more information about this project.

Dalet will deploy the WaveCore and WaveTunnel systems to connect 2600 network nodes inside and outside the 18 buildings, including residences, a public library, a high school, a senior center, and commercial spaces. The WaveCore was designed to penetrate concrete walls and floors with Gigabit-speed wireless links and eliminate the need for expensive drilling to connect areas with Ethernet cabling.

The WaveTunnel is a wireless backhaul system and can link nodes for device connections, security cameras, IoT devices, and every "THING" else, including sensors, that needs connection in "open air" spaces such as hallways, corridors, and similar areas.

"Going with the Airvine WaveCore and the WaveTunnel will enable us to meet the objectives of the Unity Council on a much faster and less expensive basis as we will not have to lay literally miles of cable or drill through concrete barriers to create a fully pervasive network," said Odion Edehomon, CEO of Dalet Access Labs.

The Dalet-built network will deliver the Gigabit-speed connectivity needed to support applications and services in the following sectors: Digital Health, Smart City and Government, Supply Chain and Public Safety, Autonomous Mobility, and Workforce Development.

About Airvine

Airvine is a fast-growing Silicon Valley innovator of intelligent broadband wireless backhaul enterprise network solutions for commercial real estate infrastructure. The company focuses on providing complete indoor wireless backbone systems delivering pervasive connectivity in scenarios where cable or cable upgrades are too costly, too slow or may not be feasible at all. The WaveTunnel and WaveCore product lines represent the industry's first indoor wireless systems that deliver multi-gigabit/sec data transfer rates without the complexity or cost of legacy cable solutions. Patented RF innovations are at the core of this innovative approach to indoor wireless backbones.

About Dalet Access Labs

Dalet Access Labs is a for-profit technology company that was founded in 2019. It is a leading intelligent infrastructure developer focused on creating solution-oriented and client-centered, innovative, safe, and sustainable communities. Our Network As A Service ("NaaS") platform is a scalable, self-organizing, small-form-factor edge Public Infrastructure Network Node (PINN) platform that is the backbone for innovation and economic and social development. We provide affordable Broadband, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Managed location-based Services that are sensor-driven and built to handle future growth demands. We bridge the digital divide by making critical infrastructure technology available to unserved, underserved, and under-resourced communities.

