Wabamanager - Whatsapp Business API Platform

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Business Mind Launches WABA Manager: A Powerful All-in-One WhatsApp Business API Platform for Marketing, Sales & Support AutomationBusiness Mind, a leading digital marketing agency based in the UAE, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation - WABA Manager, a complete, user-friendly platform designed to streamline marketing, sales, and customer support via WhatsApp Business API.As the business landscape rapidly shifts toward conversational commerce and real-time engagement, WhatsApp has emerged as a crucial channel for brands to connect with customers. With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is no longer just a messaging app - it's a strategic tool for growth. Recognizing this potential, Business Mind developed WABA Manager to simplify and supercharge WhatsApp marketing for businesses of all sizes.What is WABA Manager?WABA Manager is a powerful, cloud-based platform that allows businesses to fully utilize the WhatsApp Business API without the need for complex technical integration or high development costs. Built for marketers, support teams, and sales professionals, the platform offers a seamless experience to engage customers through personalized campaigns, automated flows, AI-powered replies, and real-time team collaboration - all under one roof.Features at a Glance:Unlimited Campaigns & Messaging: Create and send unlimited WhatsApp campaigns to unlimited contacts with ease.Inbox & Team Chat Management: Manage conversations with customers through a unified inbox, assign chats or tickets to team members, and monitor engagement in real-time.WhatsApp Template Management: Design and manage your official message templates for notifications, promotions, and updates.AI Assistant Integration (ChatGPT): Automate replies using OpenAI's ChatGPT with full control over tone, context, and content.Flow Builder & Automation: Build chatbot flows using keyword triggers, buttons, and pre-set logic to automate common queries or lead nurturing.Import/Export Tools: Bulk upload or export your contact lists and groups in just a few clicks.Reports & Analytics: Get in-depth performance insights on campaigns, team productivity, and customer interactions.Self Onboarding & Embedded Meta Integration: Easily set up your WhatsApp number and Meta Business portfolio from within the platform.Green Tick & Business Verification Support: Guidance on completing Meta's verification process to gain credibility with the official green tick badge.Developer-Friendly API Tools: Manage webhooks, API keys, and integrations with your CRM or business tools for end-to-end workflow automation.Why WABA Manager Stands OutUnlike other WhatsApp marketing tools that offer fragmented solutions, WABA Manager was built from the ground up to be a one-stop platform with simplicity and scalability in mind. With native support for Meta's WhatsApp Business API, the platform gives users complete control over their messaging campaigns and customer service interactions without relying on third-party vendors.Additionally, WABA Manager's user interface is intuitive and accessible even for non-technical users. Whether you're a small business owner, an e-commerce brand, or an enterprise support team - onboarding is quick, and training is minimal.Business Mind: Empowering Brands with Smart MarketingFounded in the UAE, Business Mind is a full-service marketing agency known for delivering creative and technology-driven marketing solutions. Over the years, the agency has helped hundreds of businesses across the Middle East scale their digital presence through intelligent strategy, branding, automation, and performance marketing.With the launch of WABA Manager, Business Mind is reaffirming its commitment to innovation by empowering businesses with cutting-edge tools that simplify communication and enhance customer experience through one of the world's most widely used messaging apps.Flexible Plans & 14-Day Free TrialTo support businesses of all sizes, WABA Manager is available in flexible pricing tiers:Standard Plan: AED 300/month or AED 2750/yearUnlimited Plan: AED 450/month or AED 4400/yearAll new users are eligible for a FREE 14-day trial - no credit card required. This gives businesses the opportunity to explore all features, connect their WhatsApp number, create templates, and send campaigns without upfront costs.Meta Compliance & Approval ProcessWABA Manager ensures full compliance with Meta's WhatsApp Business API policies. Before sending campaigns, users are guided through a step-by-step onboarding process that includes:Connecting a WhatsApp number linked to a verified Meta Business account.Completing a business profile with essential details (logo, email, website).Adding a payment method in Meta's business settings.Verifying business documents such as a trade license or VAT certificate.The verification process typically takes 2 business days and unlocks increased messaging limits and campaign capabilities.Who Can Benefit from WABA Manager?E-commerce stores looking to recover abandoned carts or send order updates.Real estate agents engaging prospects with property listings.Medical & wellness clinics managing appointment reminders and follow-ups.Travel agencies delivering booking confirmations and itinerary changes.Educational institutes sending admission updates and course info.Banks & fintech companies providing customer support and OTPs.Retailers promoting new product launches or seasonal offers.Customer service teams handling support tickets with AI and team routing.Final WordsWith WABA Manager, Business Mind is setting a new benchmark in WhatsApp marketing and business automation. The platform offers everything a business needs to build relationships, drive sales, and support customers - all from the comfort of their WhatsApp dashboard.Whether you're a growing business or a large enterprise, it's time to take your communication to the next level.Try WABA Manager Free for 14 Days📲 Website:📞 Call/WhatsApp: +971-55-3321403📧 Email: ...Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest features, tutorials, and tips.

