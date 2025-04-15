International Credit Union Day 2025® Celebrates 'Cooperation For A Prosperous World'

ICU Day 2025 Poster Design

Credit unions and other financial cooperatives will commemorate the 77th anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Thursday, October 16.

- Thomas Belekevich, WOCCU Director of Member ServicesMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) and Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) are excited to announce“Cooperation for a Prosperous World” as the theme for the 77th anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Dayon Thursday, October 16, 2025.With the United Nations declaring 2025 the International Year of Cooperatives under the theme“Cooperatives Build a Better World”, WOCCU and WFCU sought to build on that concept with an ICU Day theme that emphasizes how credit unions help people across the globe achieve more prosperity and well-being through cooperative finance.“In today's world, connection happens across time zones, through calls, messages and virtual meetings. Credit unions may be separated by oceans, but we remain united by purpose. For members, that means support is always within reach-through mobile banking, a phone call or a trusted advisor. Each conversation, each connection, each interaction-it's all part of something bigger: a global movement where cooperation drives progress, and where prosperity is something we build together,” said Thomas Belekevich, WOCCU Director of Member Services.More than 74,000 credit unions and other cooperative financial institutions bring financial inclusion and a promising future to more than 411 million members worldwide. Since the first celebration in 1948, ICU Day has been a chance to spotlight and celebrate our achievements as a global movement.To help our credit unions celebrate, WOCCU has designed a poster for ICU Day 2025 that brings Cooperation for a Prosperous World to life.“The poster features two people, each on the phone, looking toward one another-symbolizing engagement, communication and the spirit of cooperation that transcends borders. Their images are framed within puzzle pieces, reinforcing the idea that every connection we make is part of a bigger picture-one of unity and shared prosperity. This design tells a simple but powerful story: no matter where we are, credit unions are always connected, always working together and always here for our members,” said Marcey Ciaccio, WFCU Philanthropy Manager.For the second consecutive year, WFCU is offering an ICU Day commemorative pin for a $20 donation. New in 2025, donors contributing $50 will receive an exclusive media kit, which includes digital backgrounds, social media graphics, pledge cards, a PowerPoint template and email signature blocks. Additionally, WFCU provides bulk pin packages at discounted rates, each accompanied by a media kit.Credit unions interested in hats, shirts, mugs and other ICU Day 2025 merchandise can explore options through WFCU's partner, ServiStar Consulting.International Credit Union Day 2025 is sponsored by Velera . For more information and to access all of the materials described in this release, visit woccu/icuday .

