Defense Forces Stop Russian Assault On Border Of Sumy Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.
Thanks to the effective work of UAV operators, enemy ATVs, communications equipment and assault groups of Russians were destroyed.Read also: Large-scale fire caused by Russian drone strike extinguished in Kharkiv
As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards foiled an attempt by Russians to set up an anti-drone corridor in the Sumy region .
Illustrative photo: 56th OMBU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment