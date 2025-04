Defense Forces Stop Russian Assault On Border Of Sumy Region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards foiled an attempt by Russians to set up an anti-drone corridor in the Sumy region .

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.

