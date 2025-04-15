Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Forces Stop Russian Assault On Border Of Sumy Region

2025-04-15 06:10:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 5th detachment of the State Border Guard Service destroyed enemy assault groups that tried to enter the territory of Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.

Thanks to the effective work of UAV operators, enemy ATVs, communications equipment and assault groups of Russians were destroyed.

Read also: Large-scale fire caused by Russian drone strike extinguished in Kharkiv

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards foiled an attempt by Russians to set up an anti-drone corridor in the Sumy region .

Illustrative photo: 56th OMBU

