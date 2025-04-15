11Th BRAF Forum Opens In Baku With Focus On Children's Media Protection

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 11th Meeting of the Forum of Television and Radio Broadcasting Regulators of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states (BRAF) began today in Baku, organized by the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

BRAF is a key regional platform established to foster dialogue and cooperation among broadcasting regulators in the region, as well as to exchange views and experiences.

The main topic of the meeting-attended by nearly 30 heads and authorized representatives from the audiovisual media regulatory bodies of Serbia, Romania, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Turkiye, Moldova, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, along with officials from the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and media representatives-is“Protection of Children in Media Services.”

The event includes a general session on recent developments in audiovisual media regulation among member countries, as well as panel discussions on“Legal Regulation in the Field of Child Protection and Its Effective Implementation” and“The Role of Media Literacy and Parental Control in Child Protection.”