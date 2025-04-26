403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Port Blast Leaves Several Dead, Hundreds Injured
(MENAFN) A massive explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and left nearly 600 others injured, according to official reports.
Babak Mahmoudi, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization, confirmed the initial casualty figures in a televised statement, noting that emergency responders were immediately deployed to transport the wounded to medical facilities while firefighters worked to contain the ensuing blaze.
The number of those injured continued to climb, with the National Emergency Organization's latest update reporting at least 560 people receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.
President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed his condolences to the victims on X and mandated an inquiry into the incident's causes. He announced the dispatch of Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni as his special envoy “to conduct a thorough investigation into the dimensions of the incident, ensure necessary coordination, and attend to the condition of the injured.”
Prior to this, Momeni had directed Hormozgan provincial authorities to provide an initial report on the explosion, his office stated. First Vice President Mohammad Aref also engaged in separate phone conversations with the governor of Hormozgan province and the head of the Red Crescent Society, issuing essential instructions.
In the aftermath, Iran’s Customs Administration issued an order for all customs offices to suspend the dispatch of export and transit shipments destined for Shahid Rajaee Customs at Bandar Abbas until further notice.
Babak Mahmoudi, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization, confirmed the initial casualty figures in a televised statement, noting that emergency responders were immediately deployed to transport the wounded to medical facilities while firefighters worked to contain the ensuing blaze.
The number of those injured continued to climb, with the National Emergency Organization's latest update reporting at least 560 people receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.
President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed his condolences to the victims on X and mandated an inquiry into the incident's causes. He announced the dispatch of Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni as his special envoy “to conduct a thorough investigation into the dimensions of the incident, ensure necessary coordination, and attend to the condition of the injured.”
Prior to this, Momeni had directed Hormozgan provincial authorities to provide an initial report on the explosion, his office stated. First Vice President Mohammad Aref also engaged in separate phone conversations with the governor of Hormozgan province and the head of the Red Crescent Society, issuing essential instructions.
In the aftermath, Iran’s Customs Administration issued an order for all customs offices to suspend the dispatch of export and transit shipments destined for Shahid Rajaee Customs at Bandar Abbas until further notice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment