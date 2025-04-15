Singapore President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way For General Election

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Apr 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, today, dissolved parliament, initiating the process for the country's next general election, local media reported.

A Writ of Election is expected to be issued soon, specifying the polling day.

Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, will lead the ruling People's Action Party into the contest.– NNN-XINHUA