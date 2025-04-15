403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Singapore President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way For General Election
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, Apr 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, today, dissolved parliament, initiating the process for the country's next general election, local media reported.
A Writ of Election is expected to be issued soon, specifying the polling day.
Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, will lead the ruling People's Action Party into the contest.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment