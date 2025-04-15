403
Al Barari’s Easter Hop: A Spectacular Family Celebration at The Bay
(MENAFN- Publsh) 14 April 2025, Dubai, UAE: This Easter, Al Barari invites families to step into a world of festive wonder at Al Bararis Easter Hop, a two-day weekend celebration set against the stunning backdrop of The Bay.
Taking place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from 10 AM to 7 PM, this vibrant event promises an unforgettable experience filled with entertainment, seasonal delights, and endless fun for all ages.
Children will be enchanted by the magic of Easter, from creative workshops to interactive games and traditional Easter egg hunts. Families can bask in the lively atmosphere, enjoying refreshing dips in The Bay’s pool while soaking in the spirit of the season. The event will feature live entertainment, including a DJ curating an uplifting soundtrack and a magician captivating audiences with spellbinding performances.
And, of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without a special visit from the beloved Easter Bunny mascot, creating picture-perfect moments for families to cherish. Guests can also look forward to surprise activities and a lively atmosphere that promises fun at every turn.
A curated selection of homegrown food and beverage vendors will be on hand, offering an array of delicious treats to complement the festivities. Whether indulging in classic Easter sweets or savouring wholesome, locally sourced dishes, visitors can expect a feast to delight their taste buds.
Tickets are priced at AED 189 per child (complimentary for children under two) and AED 129 per adult (ages 16 and above).
