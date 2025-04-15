Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Poster For Upcoming Family Entertainer ‘Tomchi’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, unveiled the poster for the much-awaited family entertainer“Tomchi.”

The event, which took place in the heart of the capital, saw the CM highlighting the film's wholesome appeal and its potential to resonate with audiences of all ages. The CM launched the poster of the film at her office. The event beautifully bridged the worlds of cinema and politics, with prominent personalities from both sectors coming together to celebrate the occasion.

The poster launch was graced by veteran actors Manoj Bakshi and Narendra Bedi, along with Producer-Director Rajesh Gupta, the creative mastermind behind Tomchi.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rati Agnihotri, Madhu Saha, Delnaaz Irani, Yashpal Sharma, Upasana Singh, Mahesh Thakur, and more. Written by Aashish Sinha, Tomchi promises to deliver a heartwarming and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

The event was also attended by popular TV actress Ashna Kishore and singer Bhagwat Kishore. The film's soul-stirring songs are lent a powerful touch by the singer Kailash Kher. Senior BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Shahnawaz Hussain, commended“Tomchi” for its heartfelt message and family-oriented theme.

Speaking about the project, director Rajesh Gupta shared,“Tomchi is a celebration of innocence, friendship, and doing what's right. It's a film that will make you smile, feel, and leave with a full heart.”

“Tomchi” follows the journey of six playful children whose lives take an unexpected turn when they befriend a charming dog named Tomchi. Just as they attempt to return the dog to its rightful owner, Tomchi is stolen, prompting the children to embark on a heartfelt adventure to bring him back.

The movie will hit theatres across India on May 23, 2025.