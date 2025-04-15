Swiss Franc Weakens Slightly Amid Tariff Uncertainty
After strong movements last week, the currency market is somewhat calmer at the start of this week.
The euro was trading at CHF0.9329 late on Monday after a lower CHF0.9296 in the morning. The dollar meanwhile was trading at CHF0.8218 after CHF0.8169 in the morning. Meanwhile, the euro did not move much against the dollar.Swiss franc: safe haven
The tariff uncertainties caused significant fluctuations on the currency market, especially at the end of last week. While the dollar clearly weakened, the Swiss franc was sought after as a safe haven.More More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itsel
