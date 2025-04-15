Swiss Franc Weakens Slightly Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Deutsch de Franken schwächt sich etwas ab Original Read more: Franken schwächt sich etwas a

This content was published on April 15, 2025

After strong movements last week, the currency market is somewhat calmer at the start of this week.

The euro was trading at CHF0.9329 late on Monday after a lower CHF0.9296 in the morning. The dollar meanwhile was trading at CHF0.8218 after CHF0.8169 in the morning. Meanwhile, the euro did not move much against the dollar.

Swiss franc: safe haven

The tariff uncertainties caused significant fluctuations on the currency market, especially at the end of last week. While the dollar clearly weakened, the Swiss franc was sought after as a safe haven.

