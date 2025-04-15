Samarqand To Host The Region's Premier Event For The Downstream Industry In September 2025

Downstream Central Asia & Caspian Logo

Downstream Central Asia & Caspian 2025 - event for the region's refining and petrochemical sectors.

Downstream Central Asia & Caspian 2024

The 12th International“Downstream Central Asia & Caspian” Business Summit - premier event for the region's refining and petrochemical sectors.

SAMARQAND, SAMARQAND, UZBEKISTAN, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From September 9 to 11, 2025, the state-of-the-art Hilton Samarqand Regency will become the centre of attention for the regional energy industry as it hosts the 12th International“Downstream Central Asia & Caspian” Business Summit. This flagship event is recognised as the most important annual gathering for the refining and petrochemical sectors across Central Asia and the Caspian region.The summit arrives at a pivotal time. Countries in the region are undergoing a profound transformation, with national priorities increasingly focused on modernising refining and petrochemical capacity, lowering carbon emissions, addressing logistical inefficiencies, and carefully balancing export commitments - especially to China - against growing domestic demand. With these shifting dynamics, the summit offers a timely platform for leaders to align strategies and drive sustainable growth across the industry.Set against the backdrop of accelerating technological innovation, rising project costs, and complex geopolitical pressures, the event in Samarqand will support stakeholders in navigating uncertainty while building long-term partnerships and investment frameworks. The program is designed to provide clarity on regulation, highlight regional opportunities, and facilitate dialogue between public and private sector leaders.More than 40 percent of attendees at the summit will be project owners and senior decision-makers responsible for key refining and petrochemical developments in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Among the confirmed participants are Atyrau Refinery, KazMunayGas, Uzbekistan GTL, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, SOCAR Turkey, Fergana Refinery, KMG Petrochem, Silleno, and NavoiAzot. Their presence underscores the strategic value of the summit as a venue for unlocking real project opportunities.In total, over 300 delegates representing more than 20 countries are expected to attend. This diverse mix of regional stakeholders and top-tier international companies continues to reinforce the summit's role as a premier business networking and knowledge-sharing platform for the downstream industry.Over three days, the event will offer in-depth discussions on the sector's most pressing challenges and opportunities. Topics will include the transformation of existing refineries, the development of greenfield projects, the role of geopolitical developments in shaping foreign investment, the rise of green economy initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), persistent infrastructure challenges, and the operational impact of unplanned plant shutdowns.This year's lineup of expert speakers brings together some of the most respected voices in the industry. Igor Ilyin, Chairman of the Board at KMG Petrochem; Alisher Bakhadirov, CEO of Uzbekistan GTL; and Pyotr Sodilovsky, Regional Vice President at Veolia Water Technologies are among those confirmed to share their insights during the conference sessions.In addition to its comprehensive agenda, the summit functions as a high-impact negotiation platform, facilitating new partnerships and joint ventures through direct interaction with project initiators and strategic investors.“We designed this year's summit not only as a knowledge-sharing forum but as a practical space where real business happens,” said Alexei Petrov, Program Director of the Downstream Central Asia & Caspian Summit.“The format enables meaningful dialogue between stakeholders, leading to concrete agreements and long-term collaborations.”Beyond the panel discussions and presentations, the program features a technical site visit to Uzbekistan GTL - the cornerstone of Central Asia's first integrated gas chemical cluster. Attendees will benefit from hands-on technical workshops led by industry specialists and can participate in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings with potential investors and business partners.

Anait Arutyunyan

Globuc

+ +44 203 813 4637

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Downstream Central Asia & Caspian Summit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.