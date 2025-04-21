403
Zelenskyy Suggests 30-Day Pause to Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday put forward a proposal for Russia to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days, with the potential for an extension.
"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy announced in a statement on X.
This suggestion from Zelenskyy follows a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire declared by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday in observance of Easter. Zelenskyy, in his response, stated that Ukraine would align with Russia’s actions and also indicated that the ceasefire could be extended "if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold."
The ceasefire began at 6:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday and was set to last until midnight on Monday.
However, both sides have accused one another of violating the truce.
In his most recent update on the situation, Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had breached the ceasefire declared by Putin over 2,000 times.
"In practice, across all main frontline directions, Russia has failed to uphold its own promise of ceasefire. And almost an entire day wasn’t enough for Russia to respond to our Ukrainian proposal for a full ceasefire – starting now, from Easter, and lasting 30 days," Zelenskyy added.
