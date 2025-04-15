Open Nominations For The BIAL Award In Biomedicine 2025 With An Increased Amount To €350,000

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent. The articles should be nominated by Scientific Societies, Heads of Medical Schools, Heads of Biomedical Research Institutes, Heads of prestigious Academies, Members of the Jury, Members of the Scientific Board of the BIAL Foundation, and previous winners of the BIAL Award. Self-nominations are not allowed.

Chaired by neuroscientist Ralph Adolphs, the Jury includes 12 more members designated by the European Research Council, Council of Rectors of Portuguese Universities, European Medical Association, Scientific Board of the BIAL Foundation, previous winners of the BIAL Award and editors of the British Medical Journal and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ralph Adolphs challenges organised groups of scientists to nominate outstanding papers and stresses that " nominations are welcomed for articles authored by scientists at any stage of their career, and from any country around the world ".

The chairman of the BIAL Foundation, Luís Portela, emphasises that " this Award aims to distinguish the work that has most contributed to improving the health conditions of humanity " and gives the example of "Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó, co-authors of the winning paper of the 2021 edition, who were later awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine".

In the latest edition, this award honoured an article published in Nature in 2019 that represents pioneering research for understanding human cancer, specifically glioblastoma, a very aggressive type of brain tumour with an average survival time of just a year and a half. The winning team was led by Varun Venkataramani, Frank Winkler, and Thomas Kuner from Heidelberg University.

