Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 68.68 Pb


2025-04-15 02:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.32 to reach USD 68.68 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 67.36 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global markets, the prices of the Brent crude by 12 cents to reach USD 64.88 and West Texas Intermediate went up three cents to settle respectively at USD 61.53 per barrel pb. (end)
km


MENAFN15042025000071011013ID1109430211

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search