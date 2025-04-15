403
Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 68.68 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.32 to reach USD 68.68 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 67.36 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global markets, the prices of the Brent crude by 12 cents to reach USD 64.88 and West Texas Intermediate went up three cents to settle respectively at USD 61.53 per barrel pb. (end)
km
