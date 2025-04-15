403
Alliance University Invites Applications For Undergraduate Admissions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bengaluru | 14 April, 2025: Alliance University, Karnataka's first private university established in 2010 and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), is pleased to announce the opening of undergraduate admissions for the academic year commencing in July 2025. The university offers a diverse array of programmes across various disciplines, including Business, Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts, Design, Media Studies, Sciences, Public Policy and Performing arts all designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their chosen fields.
Prospective candidates can submit their applications April 30, 2025, through the university's application portal at edu. The application process requires candidates to register with a valid email address and mobile number, complete the application form, upload requisite documents, and pay the application fee. Admissions will be based on merit, as well as performance in entrance exams (where applicable) and personal interviews.
Dr. B. Priestly Shan, Vice-Chancellor of Alliance University, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming new candidates to pursue their undergraduate studies, Alliance University, stated,“At Alliance University, we are committed to nurturing future leaders by providing a transformative educational experience that blends academic excellence with industry relevance. Our diverse undergraduate programs are structured to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and global perspective needed to thrive in their careers. We look forward to welcoming bright young minds to our dynamic and vibrant campus.”
The undergraduate programmes offered include a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Hons.) focused on developing managerial competencies, and a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) with specialisations in Computer Science, Civil Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence. New additions include B. Tech. in Biotechnology and B. Tech. in Production Engineering, responding to shifts in scientific and industrial domains. Integrated law programmes such as B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) combine humanities with legal studies. The B. Des. programme is curated by top minds from the design industry and academia.
Alliance University offers up to 100% scholarships across all academic programmes under clearly defined categories: merit-based, category-based, alumni, sports, women-specific, and international. Each category follows a structured set of eligibility criteria, including academic record, demonstrated ability, financial context, and social background. Full tuition support is extended to students from marginalised communities in Karnataka as part of a broader commitment to social responsibility. Women-specific scholarships form part of an ongoing effort to address structural barriers in access to higher education. The scholarship framework functions as an integrated system of support, aligned with the university's approach to inclusion and long-term educational impact.
For those interested in the performing arts, the Alliance School of Performing Visual and Creative Arts offers a one-year full-time Diploma in Performing Arts, with specializations in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Carnatic Vocal, Indology, Contemporary Dance, Kathak, and Odissi.
The deadline for submission of application forms is April 30, 2025. For more information about admissions and eligibility criteria, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit Alliance University's programme application page at edu.
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
