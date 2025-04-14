Beltone Holding Completes EGP 10.5Bn Capital Increase To Power Strategic Expansion
Group CEO and Managing Director Dalia Khorshid described the capital increase as a pivotal moment in Beltone's expansion journey.“This second capital increase marks a defining milestone in Beltone's growth journey, reflecting the trust we've earned from our shareholders and the market's recognition of our strong and impactful growth,” she said.“Guided by a data-driven strategy, and powered by an exceptional team, we are accelerating growth across our platforms, with a strong focus on strategic expansion, AI, and digital transformation.”
The new capital will be deployed to support Beltone's strategic goals, including expansion into high-growth markets, enhancement of digitally scalable platforms, diversification of product offerings, and the recruitment of top-tier talent to further strengthen operational efficiency and innovation.
The capital raise comes on the heels of Beltone's robust 2024 financial performance, which signaled a major shift into a new phase of accelerated growth. The company reported consolidated operating revenues of EGP 7.2bn-nearly quadrupling year-on-year-while net profit soared more than 4.6x to exceed EGP 1.7bn.
This growth was driven by strong performance across Beltone's business segments, with the Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) platform generating EGP 5.8bn in operating revenues, nearly a six-fold increase. Meanwhile, the Investment Banking platform posted revenues of EGP 1.3bn, up 2.4 times compared to the previous year.
The successful capital increase reinforces Beltone Holding's positioning as a dynamic, future-focused financial powerhouse committed to delivering sustainable value for its shareholders and the broader market. FABMISR served as the subscription receiving bank for the capital increase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment