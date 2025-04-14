Beltone Holding Completes EGP 10.5Bn Capital Increase To Power Strategic Expansion

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Beltone Holding has completed its second capital increase, raising EGP 10.5bn with an impressive 98% subscription rate. The majority of this funding was secured through foreign investments, underscoring the strong confidence international investors have in the company's long-term growth strategy.

Group CEO and Managing Director Dalia Khorshid described the capital increase as a pivotal moment in Beltone's expansion journey.“This second capital increase marks a defining milestone in Beltone's growth journey, reflecting the trust we've earned from our shareholders and the market's recognition of our strong and impactful growth,” she said.“Guided by a data-driven strategy, and powered by an exceptional team, we are accelerating growth across our platforms, with a strong focus on strategic expansion, AI, and digital transformation.”

The new capital will be deployed to support Beltone's strategic goals, including expansion into high-growth markets, enhancement of digitally scalable platforms, diversification of product offerings, and the recruitment of top-tier talent to further strengthen operational efficiency and innovation.

The capital raise comes on the heels of Beltone's robust 2024 financial performance, which signaled a major shift into a new phase of accelerated growth. The company reported consolidated operating revenues of EGP 7.2bn-nearly quadrupling year-on-year-while net profit soared more than 4.6x to exceed EGP 1.7bn.

This growth was driven by strong performance across Beltone's business segments, with the Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) platform generating EGP 5.8bn in operating revenues, nearly a six-fold increase. Meanwhile, the Investment Banking platform posted revenues of EGP 1.3bn, up 2.4 times compared to the previous year.

The successful capital increase reinforces Beltone Holding's positioning as a dynamic, future-focused financial powerhouse committed to delivering sustainable value for its shareholders and the broader market. FABMISR served as the subscription receiving bank for the capital increase.