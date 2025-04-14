Durobo Debuts First Product: Krono--Your Epaper Focus Hub
DuRoBo Krono
This slab-like device, offered in black and white, features a distinctive axis on the back, adorned with breathing lights and a knob at the left end. The overall design gives a mechanical aesthetic. Krono's UI, in line with its ePaper focus hub positioning, showcases a clean geometric style, with occasional playful visual elements scattered across various interfaces, creating a refreshing and enduring appeal.
Krono's crowdfunding campaign highlights three primary functionalities: read, record, and listen , each optimized by AI integration for improved performance and usability.
The reading experience, a key strength of ePaper devices, is enhanced by a lightweight, portable body, suitable for on-the-go readers or those enjoying leisurely reading at home. Spark , a notable feature, serves as a note-taking and memo tool. It supports both voice and text input-voice for quickly capturing spontaneous ideas or to-do items, and text for detailed editing and refining of thoughts. Unlike typical E Ink devices focused on reading, Durobo Krono offers a dedicated Music function, expanding its use beyond text to include audio content.
One important advantage of the device is that it runs on an open Android system , allowing users to download apps for reading, podcasts, music, and communication, ensuring a fully personalized user experience.
Overall, the fusion of ePaper, Android, and AI positions Krono as a unique offering, combining a comfortable display, the flexibility of an open system, and AI-powered reading and audio capabilities. It's expected that Krono can provide a novel experience previously unseen in ePaper products.
About DuRoBo
DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at
SOURCE DuRoBoWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment