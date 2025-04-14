Whitebit Expands Horizons: Launch Of The Cryptocurrency Exchange In Australia Strengthens Global Market Position

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, is entering the Australian market, unlocking new opportunities for investment in digital assets. The platform's launch in Australia is a strategic move in the company's global expansion, reinforcing its presence on the international stage.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WhiteBIT.au platform was launched in December 2024, but this launch was preceded by months of internal work and preparation. WhiteBIT has registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider and Independent Remitter Dealer. The company is just beginning to scale up its activities in Australia, planning to build on its already strong local team. As of now, spot trading is available; however, the product line will keep on growing. The company's focus is to provide the highest quality products while staying within the regulatory approvals in each country.

WhiteBIT is the largest European centralized crypto exchange by traffic. It has 8 million registered users and offices in 7 countries and is part of the WhiteBIT Group, a leading ecosystem of blockchain and crypto solutions with more than 35 million users worldwide. This launch in Australia comes amidst the growing demand for cryptocurrencies among Australian investors, creating the perfect environment for the development of digital asset infrastructure in the region.

Australia's Crypto Adoption Surges as Investment Interest Grows

According to Triple-A data, 9.6% of Australians already own digital assets, highlighting the high level of crypto adoption in the country. This creates an ideal environment for the continued growth of the crypto industry, particularly given the stable economy and increasing popularity of cryptocurrency investments among younger Australians.

Despite its complexity, Australia presents an attractive landscape for crypto businesses. The nation boasts a resilient economy that is steadily recovering from post-COVID challenges. With a consistently growing average salary, Australians have the financial means, an investment culture, and access to a wide range of financial instruments. Notably, derivatives and cryptocurrencies are among the preferred options for younger investors.

The country's crypto market infrastructure is well-developed, with clear regulations and an established legal framework ensuring a structured environment for industry players. As a result, both local and global crypto companies are actively expanding their presence, competing to meet the needs of Australian investors.

Volodymyr Nosov, founder and president of WhiteBIT Group, comments, "Expanding into the Australian market presents a unique opportunity to engage with a highly crypto-savvy audience and a region that plays one of the crucial roles in the Asia-Pacific Region. Our goal is to contribute to the economic well-being and financial independence of both Australian and Asian communities while driving the adoption of blockchain technology on a global scale. This expansion marks a significant step in our mission to make crypto accessible to everyone."

