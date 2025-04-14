ELEKS Renews ISO 9001:2025, ISO 27001:2022 Certifications, Reinforcing Industry-Leading Quality And Security Standards

Validating Our Commitment to Excellence in Quality Management and Information Security

- Iurii Garasym, Chief Information Officer at ELEKSCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ELEKS , a global software development company, today announced the successful completion of its surveillance audit for ISO 9001:2015 and transition to ISO 27001:2022, the latest versions of these international standards. This achievement marks the beginning of ELEKS' third consecutive certification cycle, demonstrating the company's enduring commitment to maintaining exceptional quality management and information security practices.Strategic Certification RenewalThe comprehensive external audit process evaluated ELEKS' adherence to the updated requirements of both standards, which now include enhanced risk management, cloud security, and process optimisation provisions. External auditors thoroughly assessed the company's operations across multiple global locations, confirming ELEKS' continued excellence in delivering secure, high-quality services to clients worldwide.Comprehensive Information Security and Quality FrameworkISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised quality management system (QMS) standard. It focuses on ensuring that organisations consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements while enhancing customer satisfaction . By adhering to ISO 9001:2015, ELEKS demonstrates its dedication to continuous improvement, process efficiency, and operational excellence.ISO 27001:2022, the latest version of the globally accepted information security management standard, provides a structured framework for managing sensitive information. This updated standard emphasises a risk-based approach to information security, integrating new controls to address evolving cyber threats, data protection regulations, and business continuity. By transitioning to ISO 27001:2022, ELEKS reinforces its commitment to safeguarding critical data, mitigating security risks, and maintaining resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.Expanded Compliance PortfolioIn addition to ISO certifications, ELEKS is proud to announce that it has completed the SOC 2 Type II audit. This rigorous assessment validates the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality for its systems and data. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates that ELEKS' controls and processes are effectively designed and consistently operated to protect customers' sensitive information.By successfully passing these audits, ELEKS enhances its credibility, strengthens trust with clients and partners, and provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth.Commitment to ExcellenceThis success is not just the result of a few individuals – it belongs to the entire ELEKS community. Every specialist is crucial in maintaining quality standards and adhering to essential information security principles. The company collectively contributes to its strength and reputation by ensuring compliance in daily activities. ELEKS remains committed to striving for excellence in everything it does.About ISOISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation comprising 165 national standards bodies. ISO collaborates with experts worldwide and develops voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that address global challenges and foster innovation. For more information about ISO and its standards, visitAbout SOC 2SOC 2 reports on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. These reports intend to meet the needs of a broad range of users. These users need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organisation relevant to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organisation uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information these systems process.

