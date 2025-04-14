Kehlani, Jazmine Sullivan And Natasha Bedingfield Invite Fans To May 10 Empowher Festival On Hollywood Blvd

The countdown is on for EmpowHER Festival, the first music festival to take over 14 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard on May 10.

- KehlaniLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on for EmpowHER Festival, the first music festival to take over 14 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard on May 10. This all-day event will spotlight powerhouse women in music, art, and culture, with headliners Kehlani and Jazmine Sullivan leading the charge.“I'm super excited to be performing at the first ever EmpowHER Festival and honored to support such a powerful movement. I can't wait to see all of you on May 10 on Hollywood Blvd. See you there,” said Kehlani.EmpowHER festivalgoers will experience immersive art installations, wellness zones, and a summit featuring leading women from business, media, and the arts.Jazmine Sullivan also added to the hype:“I have always loved performing in Los Angeles, so to be a part of the very first EmpowHER Festival feels special to me. Celebrating women across LA, and on Hollywood Blvd no less, will make this the ultimate celebration. I can't wait to share this moment with my fans.”EmpowHER will also be livestreamed to over 180 countries via Stream Live, with more than 5 million global viewers expected to join.Other artists shared their excitement for EmpowHER including Natasha Bedingfield , who said:“May the 10th is going to rock the iconic Hollywood Blvd. I just can't believe it and I'm so excited to be involved and see you all there!”Fitness and lifestyle icon Sommer Ray shared:“I'm so excited because we're taking over Hollywood Blvd. for EmpowHER Music Festival. It's going to be an incredible time and I cannot wait to see you guys there.”EmpowHER Festival's 2025 lineup includes:. Kehlani, known for soulful, genre-blending hits like CRZY and After Hours. Jazmine Sullivan, celebrated for powerful R&B anthems like Bust Your Windows and Pick Up Your Feelings. Natasha Bedingfield, whose uplifting songs like Unwritten and Pocketful of Sunshine have inspired millions. Saweetie, bringing confident energy and fan-favorite tracks like Icy Girl and Best Friend. Normani, known for her smooth vocals and choreography in songs like Motivation and Wild Side. Flo Milli, with bold, high-energy rap tracks including Beef FloMix and In The Party. Jenevieve, delivering chilled-out R&B vibes with songs like Baby Powder and Medallion. Sommer Ray, bringing her vibrant stage presence and message of empowerment. Le Twins, electrifying crowds with their dynamic DJ sets and genre-crossing mixes. MADDS, blending pop and electronic influences in tracks like Never Forget. Jozzy, bringing soulful authenticity to the stage with tracks like Replay. Noodles, driving the pulse of the event with her genre-hopping DJ performanceTickets are available now at empowherfestivalFor media inquiries, contact: ...RSVP now and be part of music history on May 10-only at EmpowHER Festival on Hollywood Blvd.

