New Podcast Alert: The TPE Blueprint Launches As The First-Ever Series On Biohacking With Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

The TPE Blueprint, the first-ever podcast dedicated to biohacking with Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

The TPE Blueprint, co-hosted by Dr. Paul Savage and Joe Fier, will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and MDLifespan.

Powered by MDLifespan, this breakthrough podcast explores detoxification, longevity, and peak performance through cutting-edge blood filtration science.

- Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespanCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The TPE Blueprint, the first-ever podcast dedicated to biohacking with Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), is launching to bring cutting-edge insights into detoxification, longevity, and personalized medicine. Designed for biohackers, medical professionals, wellness seekers, and anyone interested in the future of regenerative health, this groundbreaking podcast will feature top experts, researchers, and real-life patient stories that dive deep into the science behind blood filtration and its transformative health benefits.TPE Blueprint Podcast: Explore the Science of Detox, Longevity & PerformanceThroughout the series, The TPE Blueprint will explore topics such as:- The Fundamentals of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) – Understanding how this advanced medical treatment works, its history, and its role in modern biohacking.- Toxins and Their Impact on the Body – Examining how environmental toxins accumulate, affect health, and contribute to inflammation and disease.- Reversing Cognitive Decline – How removing toxins from the bloodstream may help improve brain function, reduce brain fog, and support neurological health.- Optimizing Athletic Performance & Recovery – Why elite athletes and biohackers are turning to plasma exchange for improved endurance, faster recovery, and reduced inflammation.- Longevity and Cellular Rejuvenation – Exploring how plasma exchange fits into the growing field of regenerative medicine, and how it compares to other anti-aging strategies like fasting and stem cell therapy.- The Future of AI in Medicine – How artificial intelligence and digital twin technology are transforming personalized healthcare and predictive medicine.- Debating the Science – Addressing the controversies and misconceptions surrounding blood filtration therapies, featuring perspectives from both proponents and skeptics.A Must-Listen for Health Enthusiasts, Biohackers & Medical Professionals“With the rise in environmental toxins and chronic inflammation, people are seeking real, science-backed solutions to improve their healthspan and performance,” said Dr. Paul Savage , Founder & CEO of MDLifespan .“The TPE Blueprint will break down the science of plasma exchange, helping people understand how this powerful therapy can transform their health.”Where to ListenThe TPE Blueprint will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and MDLifespan. Stay tuned for the first episodes and subscribe to receive the latest updates on the future of detox and longevity medicine.About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela W. Smith and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is the only practice solely dedicated to TPE for health optimization. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in regenerative medicine.About Dr SavageDr. Paul Savage, founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a leader in personalized medicine and toxin reduction. Through breakthrough innovations like the PlasmaXchangeTM protocols, he empowers patients to take control of their health, promoting longevity and wellness. A former ER physician who transformed his own health, Dr. Savage is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by addressing the global toxin crisis with cutting-edge science and patient-centered care.

