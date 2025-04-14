Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'8.23 Lakh Trained In Fire Safety In J & K Since August 2022'

'8.23 Lakh Trained In Fire Safety In J & K Since August 2022'


2025-04-14 03:16:02
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services Department (FESD) has given training in fire prevention, protection and first aid firefighting to 8.23 lakh persons under the 'Har Ghar Fire Fighter' programme.

Between August 2022 and March 2025, the department conducted 7,551 public awareness programmes, covering 3,949 educational and 1,057 health institutions and 2,555 other establishments, Alok Kumar, director, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, said on Fire Services Day.

“These programmes aim to educate students, teachers, medical staff, and support personnel on fire prevention, safe evacuation procedures and first aid response actions in case of a fire, to act as first responders in domestic fire incidents,” Kumar said.

He called upon people to do a fire service check on their residences and establishments as a part of the proactive measure.

The department observes the day to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. A solemn ceremony was also held in Jammu, where officers and jawans paid homage to the martyrs of the 1944 Bombay dock explosion and reaffirmed their commitment to public safety.

Read Also Srinagar: Fire Guts 9 Houses In Rajbagh, Eidgah Kashmir Ablaze: Rising Fire Incidents Expose Safety Gaps

This year's theme,“Unite to ignite a fire-safe India,” emphasises collective responsibility and community involvement in fire prevention.

As part of the fire service week starting today (Monday), the department launched several public engagement initiatives, including the release of a fire safety documentary, awareness lectures, essay writing and painting competitions, health checkups for jawans and the public and a medical first aid training programme.

The director urged citizens to partner with the department in building a fire-safe India by practising basic safety measures, reporting hazards promptly, and participating in awareness activities.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14042025000215011059ID1109428972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search