'8.23 Lakh Trained In Fire Safety In J & K Since August 2022'

Between August 2022 and March 2025, the department conducted 7,551 public awareness programmes, covering 3,949 educational and 1,057 health institutions and 2,555 other establishments, Alok Kumar, director, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, said on Fire Services Day.

“These programmes aim to educate students, teachers, medical staff, and support personnel on fire prevention, safe evacuation procedures and first aid response actions in case of a fire, to act as first responders in domestic fire incidents,” Kumar said.

He called upon people to do a fire service check on their residences and establishments as a part of the proactive measure.

The department observes the day to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. A solemn ceremony was also held in Jammu, where officers and jawans paid homage to the martyrs of the 1944 Bombay dock explosion and reaffirmed their commitment to public safety.

This year's theme,“Unite to ignite a fire-safe India,” emphasises collective responsibility and community involvement in fire prevention.

As part of the fire service week starting today (Monday), the department launched several public engagement initiatives, including the release of a fire safety documentary, awareness lectures, essay writing and painting competitions, health checkups for jawans and the public and a medical first aid training programme.

The director urged citizens to partner with the department in building a fire-safe India by practising basic safety measures, reporting hazards promptly, and participating in awareness activities.

