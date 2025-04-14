Chinese POW Says Russia Recruits Mercenaries Not Only From China

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chinese prisoner of war Guangjun Wang stated that while at one of the Russian army's recruitment centers, he encountered about 20 people of other nationalities, including individuals from Kazakhstan, Ghana, Iraq, and others.

He shared this information during a press briefing at Ukrinform.

“Besides me, there were about 20 other people at this place who had come to register. They were all of different nationalities. Most likely, from Central Asia, Kazakhstan, and other countries - it's hard to say for sure. There were also people from Ghana, Arabic-speaking individuals, and possibly from Iraq,” Wang said.

According to him, since salaries in China ranged between 100,000 to 130,000 rubles, the 200,000 – 250,000 rubles Russia offered for participating in the war against Ukraine seemed quite attractive.

However, Wang urged his compatriots not to trust the Russians:“Everything we heard from the Russians was a lie. I urge my fellow citizens not to believe the Russians, because Russia is not as strong as it seems, and Ukraine is not as weak as it seems. It's better not to participate in wars at all,” he stated.

As reported earlier, the two Chinese nationals were taken prisoner in Donetsk region. One was captured by fighters of the 2nd Battalion of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Tarasivka, and the other one by servicemen of the 1st Battalion of the 81st Airborne Assault Brigade near Bilohorivka. According to both men, they were captured during their very first combat mission. One of them, born in 1991 and unemployed, was recruited by a Russian representative directly in China and traveled to Moscow in February 2025 to sign a contract. He claimed he had no prior combat experience or weapons training. The other, born in 1998, arrived in Russia in December 2024, allegedly for tourism. He said he later applied to sign a contract after responding to an online advertisement promising a 2-million-ruble payout for military service.