403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dust Storm Fully Overwhelms Kuwait - Met.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The dust storm has wholly covered Kuwait and it continues over this night, acting head of Kuwait's Meteorological Department Dherar Al-Ali said on Monday.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Ali said horizontal visibility has so far varied from 1,000m to less than 100m, noting it became invisible in some parts. West northern wind speed is more than 60 kmph, he noted.
Weather will gradually improve as of Tuesday morning, and it is imperative to follow the latest updates on the Department's official website and applications, he pointed out.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior urged all to be vigilant and committed due to the low and/or nil visibility in some parts of the country.
A ministry statement stressed the necessity of abiding by instructions and not leave the house if not necessary. It appealed to all to call emergency number (112) if needed.
In the same context, the Ministry of Health said it is paramount to stick to precautious and health directives, and stay home if not necessary to go out.
It urged people, especially those who have asthma, allergy and weak immunity, to wear facemasks in outdoor areas, and regularly take their medications. (pickup previous)
tab
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Ali said horizontal visibility has so far varied from 1,000m to less than 100m, noting it became invisible in some parts. West northern wind speed is more than 60 kmph, he noted.
Weather will gradually improve as of Tuesday morning, and it is imperative to follow the latest updates on the Department's official website and applications, he pointed out.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior urged all to be vigilant and committed due to the low and/or nil visibility in some parts of the country.
A ministry statement stressed the necessity of abiding by instructions and not leave the house if not necessary. It appealed to all to call emergency number (112) if needed.
In the same context, the Ministry of Health said it is paramount to stick to precautious and health directives, and stay home if not necessary to go out.
It urged people, especially those who have asthma, allergy and weak immunity, to wear facemasks in outdoor areas, and regularly take their medications. (pickup previous)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment