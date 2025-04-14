4Th Annual Chicago Scavenger Hunt May 30-June 1

eATLAS' 4th Annual ScavHunt Theme is Flavors of the City

Dario and Sara from 77 Flavors celebrate completing an objective in the 2024 ScavHunt

Chicago Skyliners, winners of the 2024 ScavHunt, complete an objective finding Chicago's municipal device "Y" symbol

eATLAS and partners announce Chicago 2025 ScavHunt: Flavors of the City

- Sara Faddah & Dario Durham, 77 Flavors of ChicagoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Later this spring, downtown Chicago streets will be occupied by explorers and scavenger hunters competing in the 4th Annual eATLAS Adventures to Go ScavHunt, themed“Flavors of the City”. This year eATLAS teams up with 77 Flavors and Respiratory Health Association to create a one-of-a-kind experience. The 2025 event promises to take participants on an exciting journey through the history and hidden gems of the Chicago Loop and River North, uncovering fascinating trivia and testing players' knowledge of the city we all love.The Loop is Chicago's beating heart, and while it is jam-packed with iconic locations that draw thousands of tourists every year, this Adventure will encourage players to seek out different flavors that reflect the culture, history and of course, food diversity of the Windy City. Each stop in the "Flavors of the City” scavenger hunt will require players to dig beneath the surface of what they thought they knew about Chicago. History buffs, foodies, adventurers, and anyone looking for some weekend fun, will all relish the challenge of uncovering the treats hidden in this game.Fundraising from the ScavHunt will benefit Respiratory Health Association (RHA), a local organization dedicated to healthy lungs and clean air for all. RHA also hosts the popular annual Hustle Chicagostair climb. 77 Flavors, a Chicago history and culture duo, lends expertise on Chicago neighborhoods via social media and a podcast. The pair have taken on the challenge of helping to design this year's ScavHunt.Event Details:.Date: May 30-June 1.Starting Location: anywhere in The Loop.Registration Fee: $4.77.Prizes: will be awarded to teams that accurately complete the hunt in the fastest time or showcase the most fundraising ability, creativity or teamwork.Registration: To participate,“ScavSquads” of one to five players are invited to register now through May 29th via the eATLAS app as a solo player or by forming a team. Players are encouraged to register their team donor page to benefit RHA with the chance to win the“Biggest Fundraiser” prize. The full list of rules and regulations can be reviewed on the eATLAS website before trying to outscav the competition.About Respiratory Health Association: Respiratory Health Association is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and has been a local public health leader since 1906. Today the RHA addresses asthma, COPD, lung cancer, tobacco control and air quality with a comprehensive approach. Respiratory Health Association's mission is to prevent lung disease, promote clean air and help people live better through education, research, and policy change. "Respiratory Health Association is thrilled to partner with eATLAS and 77 Flavors. We've been serving Chicago communities for more than 115 years and are excited to encourage scavenger hunters to explore the city while raising funds for healthy lungs and clean air." - Robert Anderson, President & CEO, Respiratory Health Association.About 77 Flavors: Chicago's Best Ambassadors, Sara Faddah and Dario Durham have visited all 77 of Chicago's historic community areas, documenting and sharing Chicago's history and culture, and tasting amazing food along the way.“Chicago's history lives in every block, every bite, and every neighborhood-and we're thrilled to bring that to life through this year's eATLAS 'Flavors of the City' ScavHunt. Partnering with eATLAS and Respiratory Health Association lets us share our love for the city in a fun, interactive way that gets people moving, learning, and celebrating what makes Chicago so rich in culture and community.” -Sara Faddah & Dario Durham, 77 Flavors of Chicago .About eATLAS: eATLAS is the leading mobile tourism app providing“Adventures To Go” through app-guided tours, scavenger hunts, events, and interactive games like Play!YourTown via your smartphone. Each Adventure is built with multiple points of interest, a mix of audio and video clips, geocoordinates, maps, photos, and informative text. eATLAS combines mobile technology with local culture to create unforgettable city experiences. eATLAS is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

