South African President Appoints Special Envoy To US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the appointment of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the United States.

The appointment came as the relations between the two countries continued souring since US President Donald Trump came into office in 2025.

The soured relationship resulted in the recent expulsion of South Africa's ambassador to the United States and the signing of an executive order granting refugee status to Afrikaners.

In a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, Ramaphosa stated that as a special envoy, Jonas is entrusted with "the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities."

"He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation's interests," said Ramaphosa.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to "rebuilding" the relationship between South Africa and the United States based on mutual respect, recognition of each other's sovereignty and benefits for the peoples of both nations.

Jonas currently serves as independent non-executive chairman of the telecom operator MTN Group, a role he will retain alongside his responsibilities as envoy, according to the statement.

Jonas said he would do his best to promote "healthy relations" between the two countries, adding that there are no quick fixes in the current complex situation.

In February, Trump signed an executive order to cut financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of its land policy and accusing the country of "seizing ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property."

South Africa rejected the claims in the executive order, describing it as being "riddled with misinformation."

"The executive order lacks factual accuracy and is rooted in misinformation and falsehood aimed at misrepresenting the actual purpose of the law and sowing racial divisions in our nation," a South African Cabinet statement said.

"This law is not unique to South Africa, as many countries around the world have always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners," the statement said.

Trump, in a post last Friday on his Truth Social platform, threatened not to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled for November in South Africa.