Swiss Woman Kidnapped In Niger

Français fr Une Suissesse a été enlevée au Niger, indique le DFAE Original Read more: Une Suissesse a été enlevée au Niger, indique le DFA

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A Swiss citizen has been abducted in Niger, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Monday on X. The Swiss representation in the capital Niamey is in contact with the local authorities. This content was published on April 14, 2025 - 16:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Clarifications are under way,” wrote Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's office. Contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, the foreign ministry would not give any further details for the time being.

The governor of the Agadez region, Brigadier General Ibra Boulama Issa, has confirmed“the abduction of a foreign woman of Swiss nationality”, who was abducted from her home in Agadez on Sunday evening.

+ Former Swiss minister regrets fuss about hostage ransom comments

According to local media Aïr Info, the Swiss woman had been living in Agadez, the largest city in northern Niger, for several years. She had moved there after a spell in Algeria, where she worked in tourism. The Swiss citizen, who was born in Lebanon and is married to a Nigerien, has set up an association in Agadez to support artisans, according to Aïr Info.

Last January, an Austrian woman was kidnapped by armed men in Agadez. The 73-year-old had been living in the region for 28 years.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: External link

Most ReadSwiss Abroad More Switzerland's luxury underground homes Read more: Switzerland's luxury underground home