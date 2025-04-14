403
Qatar Central Bank Enables First Fintech Direct Integration With NAPS, Qpay
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced the launch of a direct integration process for "Sadad Payment Solutions", making it the first Fintech company to establish direct integration with the National Network System for ATMs and Points of Sale (NAPS), as well as the e-commerce Payment Gateway (QPay) for card payment processing.
This step aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and forms part of QCB's ongoing efforts to enhance the Fintech sector and support national startups.
In a post on X platform, QCB stated that this step marks a significant advancement in supporting Fintech companies, improving payment efficiency, reducing costs for merchants and Fintech companies, and fostering innovation within the sector to establish a national economy based on knowledge and innovation.
Additionally, this move reflects Qatar Central Bank's commitment to supporting national startups by enabling them to provide advanced payment solutions that meet public demand and contribute to enhancing the country's digital payments ecosystem
