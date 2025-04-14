Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meet Dave Cook: Driving Sustainability And Innovation At Owens Corning


2025-04-14 02:01:17

(MENAFN- 3BL) Say hi to Dave Cook , our Senior Sustainability Leader who is making a difference through our methods of recycling, working toward a circular economy, and more. Hear about his experience in this week's Innovation Spotlight, and tune in every week to hear from more of our talented Owen's Corning innovators.

MENAFN14042025007202015466ID1109428334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search