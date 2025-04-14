IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immediate Release – April 14th, 2025 Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, April 14 th , 2025 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on March 24th, 2025. Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 650,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until December 31st, 2025, effective as from March 25th, 2025, to cover the company's obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel. In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 144,000 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from April 8th, 2025 up to and including April 14th, 2025, as follows:

Trade date Shares purchased Average price Min price Max price Buyback amount 08/04/2025 7,000 10.30 € 10.22 € 10.46 € 72,132.20 € 08/04/2025 100,000 10.44 € 10.44 € 10.44 € 1,044,000.00 € 09/04/2025 10,000 9.76 € 9.69 € 9.92 € 97,550.00 € 10/04/2025 10,000 9.83 € 9.67 € 10.56 € 98,305.00 € 11/04/2025 10,000 9.70 € 9.62 € 9.85 € 96,954.00 € 14/04/2025 7,000 10.03 € 9.93 € 10.08 € 70,207.20 € TOTAL 144,000 10.27 € 9.62 € 10.56 € 1,479,148.40 €

These transactions include the purchase of a block of 100,000 shares at a price of 10.44 EUR/share, which was executed on April 8th, 2025 at 09:16:13 AM on the central order book of Euronext Brussels (XBRU).

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 280,017 since this is the third week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) is the following :

Shares Voting rights IBA Investments SRL 51,973 103,946 IBA SA 593,596 660,019 Total - Treasury shares 645,569 763,965 Total - Issued shares 30,282,218 40,514,366 Treasury shares in % 2.13% 1.89%

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

