Seen & Heard Awarded Grant From Unlikely Collaborators To Amplify Youth Voices Through Storytelling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit organization founded and chaired by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to fostering transformative storytelling, developing human connection, and resolving internal conflict. UC's perspective is that external conflict is the direct result of unconscious, unresolved internal conflict inside each and every one of us. Founded on the belief that the way we perceive the world is highly subjective, Unlikely Collaborators supports projects that challenge assumptions, spark meaningful dialogue, and invite people into deeper self-awareness.

Central to this mission is the Perception BoxTM, a groundbreaking concept developed by Koch. More than just a metaphor, the Perception Box represents the often unseen framework of biases, beliefs, and narratives that influence how we interpret reality. Rooted in cognitive science and psychological research, this framework illustrates how each person's unique mental model shapes their understanding of the world-often limiting their ability to connect with new perspectives and ideas. By investigating and expanding our personal Perception Box, individuals and communities can unlock compassion, creativity, and new ways of thinking.

Through this project, youth will participate in Seen & Heard's 18-week program that uses performing arts as a tool for self-expression, emotional resilience, and professional communication skills. Led by trained instructors with a trauma-informed approach, the program provides a safe and supportive space for youth to explore their personal values, challenge limiting beliefs, and build confidence. Seen & Heard will also provide key resources such as transportation assistance and meals to ensure that youth can fully participate without the typical barriers in underserved areas like Antelope Valley.

What makes this project even more meaningful is that it is championed by Chris Jill, a Seen & Heard program alumnus who grew up in Antelope Valley. Chris has risen through her time as a student, alumni leader, and paid TA and now serves as an instructor with Seen & Heard. Chris is currently in school studying social work, has a deep connection to her community, and understands firsthand how few resources are available to young people in the region. Her leadership and passion have inspired the creation of this project, ensuring that it is deeply rooted in the real needs of Antelope Valley youth.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from Unlikely Collaborators, which will allow us to expand our reach and provide even more young people with the tools to tell their stories," said Regan Williams, CEO of Seen & Heard. "Storytelling is a powerful catalyst for self-discovery and connection, and this partnership enables us to help even more youth find their voices and share their unique perspectives with the world."

"There is incredible power in the stories we tell ourselves about who we are-they shape our beliefs, our potential, and our place in the world," said Koch. "Seen & Heard's work with young people demonstrates how owning and reshaping our personal narratives can lead to growth, deeper self-understanding, and an expanded Perception Box. We are honored to support their efforts and look forward to seeing the transformative impact of this partnership."

