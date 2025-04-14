Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Multitool - Dog Walking Trekking Pole (SGJ-465)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted dog walking to be relaxing and enjoyable, not a chore," said one of two inventors, from Saratoga Springs, Utah, "so we invented the Total Dog Walking Solution. "Our intuitive design will allow dog owners increased balance, while eliminating the need to bend over and pick up pet waste with a bag-covered hand, plus it offers a convenient way to carry treats." The invention provides a multi-purpose leash and walking pole to increase balance and stability when walking a dog. It also offers a hands-free means to sweep up and store dog waste, and it ensures treats are available when needed. As a result, it would make walking one's pet more enjoyable. The invention features a practical, portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-465, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED