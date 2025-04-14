Miami Dolphins Star Jaelan Phillips Surprises Donna E. Shalala Musicreach Program Participants At The Frost School Of Music At The University Of Miami And Mentors Students In The Recording Studio

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"This is what it's all about - seeing these MusicReach students light up as they grow more confident in their skills as musicians and artists. The talent in this studio is undeniable, and if these students continue to push themselves, be determined, and stay inspired, the possibilities for them are truly limitless. I'm honored for The Jaelan Phillips Foundation to play a role in showing each of these talented individuals that success is within reach - and it can be set to the soundtrack of their dreams!"

Earlier this year, The Jaelan Phillips Foundation awarded a scholarship for a Frost School music engineering student to mentor two local high school students in audio engineering, beat-making, and production. In doing so, the Foundation and Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program are opening up new opportunities to aspiring music students, who are gaining invaluable guidance and experience as part of their involvement in the Frost School-created and led community outreach music program.

Phillips added, "Football and music have always been my two biggest passions. People know me as a football player, but what many don't realize is that music is just as big a part of my life. Being able to return to my alma mater, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, where I learned so much and now be able to mentor students who share that same passion for music is a full-circle moment for me. I want to help the next generation of musicians chase their dreams just like I did."

The Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program helps enrich the lives of underserved youth in the Miami-Dade community through unique and innovative music education programming. Based at the Frost School of Music, MusicReach also serves to provide opportunities for Frost School students to further develop their teaching and community engagement skills with real-life, hands-on mentorship and experiences. The program works with more than 16 community partners to serve hundreds of students, from elementary to high school, through programs that include beginning instrument lessons, music technology, vocal instruction, and music therapy.

Thanks to the support of The Jaelan Phillips Foundation, the Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program is now able to provide weekly lessons in music and audio engineering for high school students at the Frost School of Music's cutting-edge recording and music studios. This expansion is opening doors for students interested in the business of music, equipping them with real-world skills that can lead to careers in production, engineering, and beyond.

The Jaelan Phillips Foundation scholarship, earmarked for music engineering and production, supports the expansion of The Donna E. Shalala MusicReach's contemporary music program, which launched last summer. By adding songwriting and popular music production to its curriculum, the program is giving high school students access to cutting-edge training and mentorship from students and alumni of the Frost School of Music, one of the top music schools in the world.

Joseph Burleson, Director of Outreach, The Donna E. Shalala Music Reach Program at the Frost School of Music said , "Music has the power to transform lives. Jaelan Phillips is a perfect example of how a passion for music can fuel and sustain you - no matter where life takes you. That's why we're grateful for The Jaelan Phillips Foundation's support of MusicReach's new music audio and engineering mentorship program. Our students were beyond thrilled to receive one-on-one mentorship from someone who has excelled on the football field, in the classroom, and in the music studio."

Since 2008, more than 10,000 elementary, middle, and high school students have participated in The Donna E. Shalala MusicReach Program, helping them develop critical life skills like motivation, confidence, leadership, and creativity. Graduates of the program have gone on to receive scholarships and attend prestigious universities across the U.S., including the Frost School of Music.

