Oceanquest Launched In Saudi Arabia With A Mission To Accelerate Ocean Discovery, Drive Innovation In The Field, Support Global Cooperation, Engage The Public

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14 April 2025: OceanQuest, a Saudi Arabian not-for-profit foundation, announced its official launch today in Jeddah. Aligned with the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, OceanQuest is poised to usher in a new era of deep-ocean discovery and collaboration.

OceanQuest is on a mission to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation, and foster international cooperation while engaging the public. By cultivating partnerships that advance multidisciplinary ocean research, the foundation aims to benefit humanity, enhance ocean literacy, and elevate public awareness.

OceanQuest Chairman of the Board of Trustees Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan stated,“As a nation rooted in progress and innovation, we are committed to unlocking the mysteries of the deep ocean for the benefit of humanity. This initiative exemplifies our Kingdom's ambition to lead in science and discovery, foster global collaboration, and create opportunities for future generations. Through this collective effort, OceanQuest will drive solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

OceanQuest will support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions by spearheading innovation in ocean exploration, nurturing global partnerships, and advancing sustainable development. The foundation is set to contribute to the Kingdom's national research, development, and innovation (RDI) targets by providing SAR3 billion in research and development funding by 2050 and supporting more than 150 scientists annually.

In addition, OceanQuest will help achieve the Kingdom's goal of protecting 30% of its marine habitats by bolstering the biotech and pharmaceuticals strategy, identifying sensitive marine ecosystems, enabling sustainable projects along the Red Sea, and leveraging deep-sea corals as natural carbon sinks to support Saudi Arabia's decarbonization efforts.

The Board of Trustees of the foundation consists of: Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan (Chairman of the Board), Advisor to the Royal Court Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi, Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Advisor to the Royal Court Abdulaziz bin Ismail Tarabzoni, CEO of NEOM Aiman Al-Mudaifer, CEO of Red Sea Global John Pagano, President of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Prof. Edward Byrne, and Raymond Thomas Dalio.

