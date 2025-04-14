Beckman Foundation Announces 2025 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows

Fourteen Research Fellows to Receive Over $4.3M in Science Funding

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2025 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows , individuals who underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in chemical sciences and chemical instrumentation. They were selected after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.

The Foundation will award more than $4.3 million in funding over the next three years for 14 exceptional research fellows from eight universities and research institutions:

Chemical Instrumentation

Ryan Leighton, PhD, California Institute of Technology

Ashley Lenhart, PhD, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Chemical Sciences

Bethany de Roulet, PhD, California Institute of Technology

Brandon Bloomer, PhD, Princeton University

Brandon Clarke, PhD, Harvard University

Daniel Brandes, PhD, University of Michigan

James McGettigan, PhD, Cornell University

John Hack, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Jonah Peter, PhD, Harvard University

Kelly Walsh, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Mihail Krumov, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Sojung Kim, PhD, California Institute of Technology

Wenbo Zhang, PhD, University of California, Berkeley

Willa Mihalyi-Koch, PhD, Columbia University

"We are excited to celebrate our newest cohort of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows, a group whose work tackles complex scientific challenges ranging from developing new energy-efficient nitrogen-carbon bond formation reactions, building mass spectrometry probes designed for the spatial and temporal analysis of organoids, and using femtosecond x-ray lasers to observe short-lived diradical intermediaries in organic reactions," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "Congratulations to the 2025 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows, and we can't wait to see the impact you will make, both with your research discoveries and with your future career choices."

The Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellowship provides salary and research support to postdoctoral scholars with the highest potential for success in an independent academic career in the chemical sciences, and to assist in their moves from mentored yet independent to tenure-track positions. Funds for 2025 awardees will be issued this summer and extend over a period of up to three years.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation .

