UES Expands Mid-Atlantic Region With Acquisition Of Stevenson Consulting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership enhances the company's footprint in Virginia and Metro DC areas

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UES, a national leader in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, materials testing and inspection services, has acquired Stevenson Consulting, a full-service engineering firm headquartered in Midlothian, VA, specializing in the areas of geotechnical and earthwork engineering, materials testing and inspection, code compliance, commissioning, and building envelope.

Founded in 1984 by Chris Stevenson, P.E., Stevenson Consulting operates from 10 branch offices, seven of which are in Virginia and the DC Metro area, with an experienced team of more than 100 engineering and construction professionals. The firm is comprised of Stevenson Consulting (formerly CTI Consultants), Raleigh-based Mosher Engineering, acquired in 2017, and CTI District Services, providing Code Compliance and Plan Review. Recent notable projects include the Virginia War Memorial & Expansion, the Wharf mixed-use development, Kalahari Resort and Convention Center, and the Naval Station Norfolk Pier 3 Replacement.

“We're very excited to welcome Stevenson Consulting to Team UES,” said Doug Curley, P.E., President of UES' Mid-Atlantic region.“They are a great addition geographically but, more importantly, a great fit from a culture perspective. They, like us, are focused on exceeding client expectations at every opportunity.”

Founder Chris Stevenson, P.E., is retiring and his son, Colin Stevenson, is continuing on to lead Stevenson Consulting for UES' Mid-Atlantic region. Colin Stevenson shared,“Our suite of services complements and enhances UES' expertise in environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. We're proud to partner with them to grow the Mid-Atlantic region.”

About Stevenson Consulting

Founded in 1984, Stevenson Consulting is a full-service engineering firm specializing in the areas of geotechnical and earthwork engineering, materials testing and inspection, code compliance, commissioning, and building envelope. Headquartered in Midlothian, VA, and operating from 10 branch offices located throughout the Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast, Stevenson boasts a team of more than 100 experienced engineering and construction professionals. For more information, please visit stevensonconsulting.net .

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With more than 4,000 professionals across 100+ branches, UES provides specialized geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lindsay Graham Director, Marketing & Communications UES 407-310-7396 ...