Prestige Men's Health Plans Expansion Into Three New Markets

Mens Prestige Health

Prestige Men's Health plans to expand its Acoustic Wave Therapy for Erectile Dysfunction treatment into Houston, Tampa, and Phoenix.

- Dr. Joshua Schmidt, Medical Director

HOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Men's Health , a leader in men's wellness and Erectile Dysfunction (ED) treatments, is actively developing a business plan to expand into three additional U.S. markets. The initial expansion research will focus on Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and Phoenix, AZ, with the primary goal of bringing advanced Acoustic Wave Therapy for ED treatment to a broader audience.

The expansion plan underscores Prestige Men's Health's commitment to helping more men regain confidence and improve their quality of life through non-invasive, effective treatments. The team will conduct market research, site selection, and operational planning to ensure the seamless introduction of services in these locations.

“Expanding to new markets will allow us to bring effective, non-invasive ED treatments to more men who need them,” said Dr. Joshua Schmidt, Medical Director at Prestige Men's Health.“Our goal is to replicate the success we've had in Utah and provide exceptional care in areas with a strong demand for our services.”

Why Houston, Tampa, and Phoenix?

The three target markets were selected based on population demand, healthcare trends, and growing awareness of men's health solutions. These cities represent high-growth metropolitan areas with a strong need for advanced ED treatments.

With its proven success in treating Erectile Dysfunction using Acoustic Wave Therapy, Prestige Men's Health aims to establish a trusted presence in these new locations and continue providing exceptional, patient-centered care.

Note from the Owner

"Expanding to new markets will allow us to bring effective, non-invasive ED treatments to more men who need them."- Dr. Joshua Schmidt, Medical Director.

About Prestige Men's Health

Founded in 2015, Prestige Men's Health is a premier men's wellness clinic in Holladay, Utah, specializing in Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), Erectile Dysfunction (ED) treatments, Growth Hormone Therapy, Acoustic Wave Therapy, Semaglutide for weight loss, IV infusions, and Hormone Replacement Therapy for women. The clinic focuses on affordable, personalized treatments with options for telehealth and in-person consultations at 4381 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84124 .

Dr. Joshua Schmidt

Prestige Men's Health

+1 801-695-4311

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.